Morgan Stanley Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

PD opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $143,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,382,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

