Morgan Stanley Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $110.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

Square stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Square by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Square by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Square by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

