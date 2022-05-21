Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,724 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.29. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

