Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Oak Street Health worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 404,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.