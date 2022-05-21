OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of OGE Energy worth $42,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

