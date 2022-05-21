Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

