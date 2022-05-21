ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of ONE Gas worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE OGS opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

