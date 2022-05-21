Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Pacira BioSciences worth $45,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $719,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

