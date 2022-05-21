Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 377,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

