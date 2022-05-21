Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.