Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,213 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

