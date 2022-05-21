ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPH stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

