ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $19,694,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

