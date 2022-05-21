ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,735 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.50 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

