ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

