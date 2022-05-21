ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 15,075 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 548,754 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 243.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

