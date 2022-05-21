ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,149 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVC stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

