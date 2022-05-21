Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

IHE stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $176.96 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

