Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,891 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.