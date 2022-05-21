Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,958 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

