Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

AMOT opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

