Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF opened at $49.77 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.