Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

