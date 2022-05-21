Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $860.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

