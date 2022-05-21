Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

