Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 422,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $37.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

