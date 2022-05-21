Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

