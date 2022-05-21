Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE SPR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

