Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000.

SGDM opened at $27.84 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

