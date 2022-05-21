Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Sprott by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott by 10.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

