Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

