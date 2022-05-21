Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENV opened at $70.00 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

