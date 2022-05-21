Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,584,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,053,000 after buying an additional 2,093,512 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 137,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $90.33 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.