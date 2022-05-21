Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

