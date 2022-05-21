Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $618.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

