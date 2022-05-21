Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PLBY Group worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 58,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLBY opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

