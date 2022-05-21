Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

PRN opened at $85.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

