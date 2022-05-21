Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.