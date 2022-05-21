Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $33.83.
