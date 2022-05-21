Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPEM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.