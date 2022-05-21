Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 721,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 354,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $58.17.

