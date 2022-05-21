Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 545,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 43.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $27.51 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

