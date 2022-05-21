Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $671,000 in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Landmark Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.64 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

