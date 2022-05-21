Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Akoustis Technologies worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

AKTS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

