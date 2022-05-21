Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Piedmont Lithium worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,951 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 163.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.