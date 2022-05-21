Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.