Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of UI opened at $249.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

