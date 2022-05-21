Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,554 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $61.84 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

