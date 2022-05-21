Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,463 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

