Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,383 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

